Truck crash shuts down Highway 92 east of Carson

A traffic accident shut down Highway 92 four miles east of Carson, Iowa Friday morning.

Authorities were alerted to the accident on 92 near 450th Street around 6 a.m.

The first emergency crews on the scene advised that they found a truck in a ditch with a patient who was not responsive.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Pottawattamie County authorities are handling the investigation. There was early speculation that the driver might have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.