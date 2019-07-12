Truck company closing shocks drivers

A major Midwest trucking company has suddenly shutdown without notice. Some 600 employees in several states are unexpectedly out of work. One of the company’s 30 terminals is in Council Bluffs.

Driver Jim Goldapp and wife Robin are hot and not just because of a lack of notice. They said, “Well our air conditioner broke. Yes the central air went down yesterday and we were going to have the car she has have the air conditioner fixed Monday. Now that’s all on hold.”

Jim says he has three weeks pay coming and Fridays are payday so LME truckers checked auto deposits. Jim Collins said, “I got the text telling me what my check is supposed to be but that is not in my account.”

Paid around $24 an hour many employees say they’re owed about $3,000.

Some drivers found their medical coverage already gone. One driver said, “I can’t go to the doctor i can’t go see a dentist I can’t do anything because now I don’t have coverage to do that.”

Six on Your Side contacted the departments of labor in three states. Minnesota will determine what is the appropriate action if wages were not paid to LME employees.

Iowa has a-warn law-requiring companies give a 60 day notice before closing or layoffs. But the state can’t confirm if there’s a violation until an investigation is done.

Nebraska has been contacted by one laid off trucker.

The company website posted a statement.

We apologize for the inconvenience of the situation but effective July 12, 2019 LME Inc. will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations. Our plan is to utilize an alternate carrier to assist in getting all freight delivered and some staff are remaining to help with that. Freight handled by the alternative carrier will be billed by the alternative carrier but with your LME rates applied to the invoice. There will be some delays in the transits of these moves and they may be significantly delayed in some remote locations. LME Inc.

