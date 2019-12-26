Trouble at the truck stop capped by a woman's leap from an eastbound Ford

Three people are jailed in Cheyenne County charged in connection with the marijuana discovered in their Ford Explorer shortly after one of the accused leaped out of that SUV as it cruised down Interstate 80 Christmas Eve.

That all transpired after the Nebraska State Patrol got wind of lawbreaking in Sidney around 6:30 Tuesday morning. There had been a theft and an assault at Love's Truck Stop.

The people responsible for it drove off in an Explorer heading east on 80. A short time later a trooper found an Explorer heading east on 80. A traffic stop was initiated.

The driver began slowing down and as the Ford reached approximately 50 miles-per-hour a woman jumped out of the SUV and onto the pavement.

Officials with NSP said the trooper stopped and began giving verbal commands to the woman on the interstate. She got up an ran. Another trooper chased her on foot, a pursuit that ended with Kaniya Coleman, 20, of Portland, Oregon being arrested.

While that was unfolding the driver of the Explorer, Quavaria Griffin, 22, of Portland, Oregon, stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes of 80. That's were he and passenger, Ellis Dickerson, 27, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, were arrested.

A search of the Explorer turned up more than a pound of pot and a drink that had been stolen from the truck stop.

All three are charged with, among other things, Possession of Marijuana - more than a pound.

Coleman was treated for what the Patrol characterized as "moderate injuries" incurred during her leap from the eastbound Ford.