Troopers aid in searches for contraband at Lincoln prison following staff assaults

More than three dozen Nebraska State Patrol troopers joined prison personnel in searching for contraband in the wake of assaults on two staffers at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Officials say the searches Sunday and Monday uncovered homemade alcohol, items that will be tested for the presence of drugs and some items that could have been modified into weapons.

The assaults happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside one of the prison's housing units. The first injured staff member remains hospitalized. The second injured staff member was treated for head wounds and released from a hospital.