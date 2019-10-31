Trooper recovering after being hit by a car on the interstate

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper has a bit of a sore leg and a big reason to breathe a sigh of relief after being hit by a car on the interstate late Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the junction of I-80 and I-680. The Patrol released video of the incident on Thursday.

The trooper was assisting the driver of a Chevy Impala that was parked on the shoulder when the driver of an oncoming Chrysler Sebring lost control on the snowy road surface.

The trooper jumped onto the hood of the Sebring to avoid being run over and the Sebring then crashed into the Impala.

The driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening and the trooper was taken in for treatment of what was described by the NSP as "a minor leg injury," after wrapping up work at the scene.

State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said, “We are thankful our trooper was not seriously injured. This incident could have been much worse for all involved.”

The Patrol also used the incident to remind drivers to gear up for winter driving conditions.

Here's a list of reminders:

