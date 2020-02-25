Trooper fatally shot man who had made threats, NSP says

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a man who'd been shooting animals and threatening his father and officers in central Nebraska.

Troopers had joined Custer County deputies in responding to a standoff at a home north of Arnold on Monday morning. Troopers blocked the man, later identified as Print Zutavern, when he tried to drive a utility vehicle off the property around 6:10 p.m.

The patrol says Zutavern got out of the vehicle, ignored commands that he remove one of his hands from a pocket and moved aggressively toward a trooper. The trooper then shot him.