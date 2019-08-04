Triathlon program aims to empower young women

A triathlon program aimed at empowering young women put the empowerment to work in the metro Sunday.

Erin Sullivan, co-founder of Ironhawk Juniors, said, “My passion is giving an opportunity to kids who wouldn't have this opportunity."

This is the second year for the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Club, “so, we had about 280 girls who came regularly. And every week we worked on something," Sullivan said.

The things include swimming, biking and running. Sullivan helped found the program because she knows it’s an expensive sport.

“Personally, I thought triathloning wasn't available to everyone. And I found some like-minded individuals and we decided we were going to make it available to anyone and everyone. And we did it."

Bikes, shoes, swimsuits, you name it. They got it for the kids.

“So we were able to provide new stuff to anybody who needed it. And we were good shoppers so we can do it again next year."

Jaliah, Tatyanna and Aalyiah Thomas agreed it was an “amazing” experience.

Ironhawks Juniors coach Caryan Kusleika said, “It is completely about the self-empowerment piece. There wasn't even timing involved, you know, it's just a matter of completing it and we kind of met them where they were at."

On top of the eight weeks of training leading up to Sunday’s race, kids were offered swimming lessons ahead of training.

The race takes a village to put on so if you want to help out, go to ironhawkjuniors.org.