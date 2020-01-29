Trial starts for former Broken Bow Mayor

Jonathan Berghorst, the former mayor of Broken Bow is on trial Wednesday for threatening a police officer and assault. The officer was investigating a fight outside a bar. Berghorst pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors in Custer County Court; oppression under the color of office, and assault.

Wednesday morning, the proceedings focused on jury selection with legal experts thinking the trail will take two days.

Berghorst is accused of injuring a man during the April 6 fight. The court records say the mayor later used his position in attempt "to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person."

A grievance document filed by another officer says Berghorst was belligerent and didn't cooperate with the police investigation and threatened Taylor's employment by asking Taylor, "Do you like your job?"

Berghorst was removed from officer after a recall election this month.

