Trial set for Iowa woman charged in hit-and-run, hate crime

Trial is set for Feb. 3 for an Iowa woman accused of a hate crime, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin has pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charge that stems from an incident at a convenience store in a Des Moines suburb.

Police have said she went to the store after a hit-and-run in another suburb. Police say she drove onto a sidewalk to hit a 14-year-old girl, telling officers she did it because the girl “is Mexican.”