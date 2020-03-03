Trial for Loofe murder suspect Bailey Boswell delayed

A trial for Bailey Boswell scheduled for March 16 in Lexington has been delayed.

Boswell, accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017, is charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. The conspiracy charge originally filed against her was dismissed in January.

The trial has been delayed until “further order of the court” due to the “court having a family medical emergency."

Boswell's trial was moved to Lexington in September after a Saline County judge granted a change of venue.

According to court documents, Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Boswell to receive a fair trial in Saline County, or even southeast Nebraska.

Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted.

Her co-defendant Aubrey Trail was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in July. His death-penalty hearing is scheduled to begin June 23.