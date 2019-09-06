Judge grants change of venue for Bailey Boswell's trial

A change of venue has been granted for the trial of Bailey Boswell. Boswell is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

Boswell's trial will begin March 16, 2020 in the District Courtroom in

Lexington.

According to court documents, Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said the pervasive publicity makes it impossible for Boswell to receive a fair trial in Saline County, or even southeast Nebraska.

Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted.

Aubrey Trail was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in July. A week after the verdict, Trail's attorney requested a new trial saying the jury's guilty verdict wasn't fair. Court documents highlighted several points for why his rights were violated including when the court denied his request for a mistrial after he sliced his neck with a razor blade on June 24.

On August 9, Trail's attorney filed a motion saying Nebraska's death penalty statute is unconstitutional.

Aubrey Trail's next court appearance is September 11 in Saline County District Court.