Trial delayed in crash that killed four

The trial of a Kansas man accused in the traffic deaths of four people, including two from Council Bluffs, has been delayed until October.

The accident happened near Ogallala on July 1, 2017. Authorities say Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez was driving a car that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26 south of Lake McConaughy and collided with two motorcycles, each with two riders.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide; one count of reckless driving and one count of failing to drive in his lane.

Motorcyclists Michal Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, of Council Bluffs died in the crash as did motorcyclists Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, of Bedford, Iowa.

The trial has been rescheduled for October 15th.

Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas remains free on bond.