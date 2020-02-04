Trial delayed again for man jailed 5 years in Kansas murder case

A 23-year-old man who has been in jail for five years awaiting trial in a Lawrence murder case will wait longer after a judge ordered more testing in the case.

Rontarus Washington is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the November 2014 death of 19-year-old Justina Altamirano Mosso.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a trial has been delayed several times for various reasons.

The first trial in September 2019 ended in a hung jury and a second trial was scheduled to begin this month. The latest delay revolves around fingernail clippings from Mosso.

During a hearing Monday, defense attorneys argued for more time to have the evidence tested.