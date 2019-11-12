Trial dates set for woman acting as midwife for baby death in June

Jury trial dates for Angela Hock, a woman who advertised herself as a midwife and faces felony charges, has been set for July 20, through the 31st.

Angela Hock faces charges of negligent child abuse resulting in death, a Class 2A felony, after an infant, she attempted to deliver in the family's home died on June 17, 2019.

At about 9:15 p.m. June 15, Omaha Fire Department paramedics were called to a residence near 48th and Spaulding streets after a 25-year-old woman at full term in her pregnancy was in distress following complications during a breech birth at home, according to an Omaha Police report.

The woman told an Omaha Police detective that she went into labor at about 9 p.m. June 14 and that Hock reportedly arrived to help with the birth at 6 p.m. June 15, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Douglas County Court. After realizing the baby's foot had been delivered, the mother told detectives that Hock asked her whether to continue with the birth at home "and stated she had trained in delivering breech babies," court documents state.

The mother agreed to continue at home, but Hock then called 9-1-1.

The baby was delivered by paramedics on the way to the hospital and was unresponsive, according to the criminal complaint. Resuscitation was unsuccessful and the baby was put on life support upon arrival, the documents state.

The obstetrics doctor in the ER that night reported to police that the baby was deprived of oxygen and suffered swelling in the brain, and indicated the infant could die as a result of the injuries, the court documents state.

A warrant was issued for Hock's arrest when it was determined by Nebraska Health and Human Services that she does not hold a medical or certified nurse-midwife license.

