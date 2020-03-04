Trial date set for ex-daycare employee charged with child porn

A May trial date has been set for a former daycare employee in Lincoln who is accused of making child pornography.

Titus Miller is charged in federal court with the production and distribution of child pornography. He is a former employee of Playful Painters Daycare in Lincoln.

Miller is also facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.

Prosecutors for the state's case said they will wait until the federal case is done before they move foward.