Trial date set for Lincoln daycare employee facing federal child porn charges

A May trial date has been set for a former Lincoln daycare employee facing multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.

A seven-day federal jury trial will begin May 11 for Titus Miller, 26, of Lincoln, who did not appear for the hearing Wednesday in federal court.

In November, Miller pled not guilty to five charges of sexual exploitation, one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. He was indicted by a grand jury on the charges in mid-November.

Miller, who was arrested in October, is a former employee of Playful Painters Child Care in Lincoln.

In addition, Miller is facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.

Prosecutors in the state case said they will wait until the federal case is done to move forward.