Tri-Faith community comes together to offer holiday greetings

Christmas Eve reminds us of the many holidays that are celebrated through November and December. Rarely do they cross paths.

Just hours away from Christmas and earlier this evening many were celebrating that with Christmas Eve services.

Earlier Tuesday 6 News was at the Tri-Faith campus where they go beyond embracing diversity and actually get involved in helping each other celebrate holidays.

“The fact that the three of these great Abrahamic faiths can come together and share such a close bond is just as confounding but it's really happening right now in Omaha Nebraska,” said Eric Elnes, a Pastor.

Leaders from the religious groups told us in a time where places of worship around the world have seen tragedy this is more important than ever.

“No matter what the climate is off of this campus we know that we are here together, we are going to support each other, that we are going to be a part of each other’s lives in really positive ways,” said Ben Mazur Director of Congregational Learning at Temple Israel.

Today, that partnership was shown when the Jewish and Muslim faiths came to hand out candy canes after Christmas Eve service.

“It's not surprising at all that the Jewish and Muslim communities would come and wish us a merry Christmas even though they don't share out exact same faith,” Elnes.

It's a small gesture each faith does for each other but it means so much.

“Part of being family and part of being neighbors is celebrating with each other,” said Elnes.

This act is more than a new holiday tradition. It's a lesson many are passing down to their children.

Rabbi Stoler says at tri-faith, they are trying to raise a community of tolerance and if they can teach the children to look outside their own congregations their off to a good start.

“We're teaching our children that in hopes we can change the world,” said Stoler.

Members of the Islamic faith were not available to talk while we were there.

Tuesday the Temple of Israel was also celebrating the third night of Hanukkah. Both the Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations happening on the same campus at once continues to highlights the tri-faith initiatives effort to make religion more inclusive.

