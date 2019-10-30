Zorinsky Park residents worry over fire break project

The government plans to take out trees along the property line of homeowners at Lake Zorinsky. The Army Corps of Engineers says this will create a fire break that will protect the homes in the area in case of an uncontrolled fire, but people who live in the area have concerns.

More than 225 acres make up Lake Zorinsky Park, the park is home to one of the few native tallgrass prairies remaining in eastern Nebraska.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has plans to clear the land of trees, bushes, and vegetation along the property line of residents in the area.

According to the notices sent to homeowners, the government will clear its property line at least 30 feet from the homeowner’s property line.

Nancy Scheufele and neighbor Ken Oster have lived in the area for 35 years, they have concerns about the government’s plan.

“I think the impact that 30 feet will have will be a tremendous impact on the entire lake and especially on this prairie,” said Scheufele.

“Also I think by creating this corridor it could create some safety concerns, increase foot traffic, possibly even vehicle traffic. I think in the winter there’s a lot of kids up and down with cars and snowmobiles and there’s already safety concerns in this area,” said Oster.

Bob Wells with Omaha’s National Audubon Society believes the trees the Corps plans to cut down will affect the native grass prairie in the area.

“There are about 110 plant species that grow there in the prairie and if that eventually goes away then a lot of those plant species go away, there’s also some prairie birds that come in and out seasonally, a lot of them use the tree line to go in and out of the prairie,” said Wells.

Nancy and Ken say the project could be done by 2020, they both wish the Corps would study the project a little more before they start clearing trees.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a $254,000 contract to a company out of Oklahoma to complete the initial stage of the project.

Other work is expected to be implemented over the next two to four years.

