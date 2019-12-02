Trees for Troops delivers Christmas pines to those who serve

The turkey is filling the last of the sandwiches, the holiday season marches on and the road to Christmas features a few lanes hosting trees destined for the troops.

Trees for Troops campaign provides Christmas trees for those in uniform.

The Trees for Troops campaign is responsible for the pine traffic and one of the on-ramps is here in the metro.

Christmas trees were loaded aboard trucks Monday morning for transport and delivery to those who serve.

This is the largest donation the state has ever given to the Christmas Spirit Foundation which runs the Trees for Troops program. And beyond that, trees are pouring in from tree farms all over the country.

Farm Manager Scott Lund at Santa's Woods said, “This year it looks like the program is going to bring in 16,000 trees."

These trees will be taken to South Dakota, to Ellsworth Air Force Base, so they can be handed out to families next weekend. It doesn't stop there.

“The foundation has sent trees to Guam, Afghanistan, Puerto Rico."

FedEx donates its services to get the trees to the service members and each one is marked with a tag from a FedEx employee with well wishes.

For Christmas tree growers like Lund, who spent 7 to 10 years growing holiday icons, it’s an honor to give to those who deserve it.

"All of us on the foundation kind of look at it that way. This is, this is us giving a very special part of us to military families."

Because he knows a tree is so much more than a placeholder for ornaments and a spot for presents.

"It gives everybody that great Christmas spirit. That's a big part of Christmas. That good feeling that you get."

The foundation is on track to have delivered 250,000 trees since it got started in 2005.