Authorities say a tree pruning accident led to the death of a man in Sarpy County Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, Fred Trumble, 55, was assisting with tree pruning near 180th and Pflug Road when a branch fell, striking him in the head.

Rescue crews were called around 3 p.m.

Trumble was air-lifted to Omaha by medical helicopter for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.