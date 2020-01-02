Trash piling up behind closed North Omaha restaurant has neighborhood concerned

In the months since the area lost barbeque legend David Deal, owner of Skeets Barbeque, some in the Omaha community say the property is being utterly disrespected while no one is watching.

Tres Johnson, who owns Drips Coffee Shop right next door, said he can't believe what's happening there. Some have taken advantage of the empty building and started dumping their trash on the backlot, he said.

"I think it's just really disgusting," he said. "It seems like everybody's using it just as their dumping ground right now — we just keep seeing it enlarge every day."

The pile is becoming a health hazard, he said.

"There was a homeless guy out there last week digging through things making it worse, putting it all over the parking lot," he said. "There's been rats seen in it."

Omaha Police says it can sometimes be difficult to find those responsible for the illegal dumping.

"In some cases, we basically have to catch these people in the act of dumping," OPD Officer Michael Pecha said. "At times, we're able to look over that surveillance footage and connect a person or a vehicle with that footage, and we’ve been able to make arrests that way as well."

Illegal dumping complaints

Tres said the neighborhood is trying to rebound — and has seen some growth like the new businesses, including a grocery store, coming in to take the place of the old Fair Deal Cafe.

He remembered talking with Deal, his business neighbor, from time to time, recalling that the restaurant owner was a hard worker.

"(Deal) was like me," Tres said. "He showed up every day and sat there, whether there were people coming in or not, and put all of his heart into what he did until he passed."

But the attitudes in that area have to change, too, so that the community can attract more business, he said.

"It makes everybody think it's OK to leave trash places, and it's really not," he said. "We’re trying to make this a really awesome space and neighborhood; and then when you show up every day and you see this pile of trash getting larger and larger, it's kind of disheartening."

Tre said he will continue to work to make the area better, but that he hopes others will stop trying to tear it down.