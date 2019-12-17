Train traffic causing delays to Q Street bridge construction, frustrating residents

Construction on the Q Street Bridge near 27th and Q streets has been slowing down traffic in the area and impacting business, and most likely will continue for a while because the construction project is running a bit behind schedule.

Construction has been going on here for about a year. Work crews are behind schedule and city officials tell us, the railroad costs them anywhere from four to six weeks.

While the train is on the tracks below, the workers above have to stop working. Not only does the train stop the workers but it also stops traffic.

“This kind of happens fairly often where a train comes by and it stops or the stop things are down and you can’t go so you’re basically just stuck here,” said Monserrat Sanchez, a driver stuck in traffic due to the train passing by.

Clarence Baker owns the Odd Lots store near the bridge on 24th Street, he says business is down this year and he blames it on the bridge.

“Well, we’re down about 75 percent on our business as a whole since the bridge has been closed. We’ve lost several Christmases here, it’s just been a struggle not everyone in the neighborhood was able to make it, unfortunately.” Said Baker.

Work crews have completed the deck and are now working on the sides of the bridge lights and traffic signs. Clarence is hoping the work will be completed soon, so he can get something out of this year’s Christmas shopping season, but that could take a Christmas miracle.

City officials say that weather permitting, the bridge should be completed by mid-January.

