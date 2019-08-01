Train derailed after trestle collapses in Nebraska City

Officials are investigating what caused a train bridge to collapse Wednesday in Nebraska City. Police say it sent five cars crashing yards to the ground and covering the ground with corn.

A family whose yard backs up to the railway said their kids play under that bridge.

"They'll take their little dogs down there, and they'll go under there, it's a nice shaded cool place and yeah, they'll play down there for an hour, just playing down there," said Violet Esser, whose grandkids could have been hurt.

Esser said if she and her grandkids weren't at the Sydney, Iowa, rodeo on Wednesday, she fears they could have been seriously injured.

"They could have well been under there cause it doesn't get dark till eight or nine o'clock and if they hadn't been with me playing at the rodeo who know if they could have gone down there just to look around, just to play, you don't know," Esser said.

Nebraska City Police said it's a private stretch of track used several times a day by Gavilon Grain to load corn.

"We don't believe it was any tampering or anything like that," Nebraska City Police Chief David Lacy said. "We think it was probably a structural failure. That trestle is fairly old."

They are working with the proper authorities to find out what caused the collapse," Gavilon said in a statement.