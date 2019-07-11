Panel of judges to decide if Aubrey Trail gets death penalty

Aubrey Trail, who was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Sydney Loofe, has waived his right to a jury trial to see if there were aggravated circumstances involved in the crime, electing to send the case to a death penalty hearing.

Trail, who was convicted for the killing of Loofe on Wednesday night, waived his right to the jury hearing on Thursday morning.

Since the state is pursuing the death penalty as a sentence, Trail had the right for a jury to decide if there were at least 1 of 9 aggravated circumstances surrounding the killing of the 24-year-old.

Since he waived his right to the hearing with this jury, the case will advance to a three-judge panel to decide whether Trail gets the death penalty.

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

The next step is for the panel to convene. Judge Vicky Johnson, who heard the case in Saline County, will likely be one of the three people on the panel.

The other two will be chosen by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nebraska.

The panel has to decide unanimously to sentence him to death. Otherwise he will serve life in prison.

