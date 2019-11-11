Traffic troubles continue to haunt the metro after snow pushes through

The metro's traffic troubles continued after the snow had pushed through on Monday morning.

Blondo was shut down near 68th Street when a fire truck responding to an accident slid on the slick pavement. The truck wound up stuck sideways, blocking traffic. Sand and tow trucks were ordered to the scene.

The truck was eventually released from the grip of the slick surface and traffic is back to normal.

6 News spoke to a fire captain on site who urged people to stay inside if they can, use four-wheel-drive vehicles if they are available and exercise care in your travels.

While most of the snow is gone, temperatures are plunging and surfaces can quickly freeze over.