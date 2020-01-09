Traffic study reveals removal of traffic lights at some Omaha intersections

We are two years into a ten-year traffic study that will either replace or remove traffic lights throughout Omaha.

At 120th and Rose Lane between Dodge and Blondo, by the end of this week, this light along with several others in the city will have bags put over them making this an uncontrolled intersection. City engineers say this is the result of years of data that determines if this light is needed.

People who use these traffic lights every day came to air their concerns to city engineers who are monitoring the traffic study.

“So one of the things I know we are going to hear is you guys are going to make this intersection less safe,” said Todd Pfitzer, city engineer.

And that’s what they heard, drivers complaining about a dangerous left turn and other issues they have with the light being removed.

The city engineers say the decision to take the lights out of operation for a 45-day study follows a federal regulation they must follow because of previous data.

“When we tell you we have to follow manuals and guidelines we have to follow manuals and guidelines,” said Pfitzer.

In fact, the meeting was opened by the engineers telling the people that no matter what happened at the meeting, the lights would have to be bagged.

The majority of questions had to do with how the study would be conducted and if the data that was gathered was the best representation of that intersection.

While answers varied, all had the same theme --- the actions taking place are not up to them, they are results from years of studies and federal regulations they have to follow.

“Frankly we have to follow our guidelines and we don't have the luxury of ignoring them,” said Jeff Riesselman, city engineer.

Once the bag is up a city engineer will observe the intersections and collect data to see how they perform as uncontrolled intersections. But we're told once they're bagged, the data collected usually shows the light is not needed and can be removed. Only about ten percent of lights stay.

