Traffic stop turned hit and run leaves one woman injured

An attempted traffic stop near 21st and Martha streets Monday night turned into a hit and run leaving one woman injured.

According to the Omaha Police Department, police attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram for running a red light when the suspect refused to stop.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram then proceeded to strike a white vehicle and flee the scene on foot, while leaving behind a woman pinned in the white vehicle, according to police.

The woman was injured and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

