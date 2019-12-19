Traffic raises concerns for Bellevue residents near proposed apartments

Strong opinions tonight at Bellevue’s planning commission meeting. People are upset about difficulties getting in and out of one neighborhood.

Now, word of a new apartment complex going in. The planning commission forwarded it to the city council tonight.

We are at the Normandy Hills neighborhood which sits southwest of Offutt air force base. It's right along highway 75, so you would think it would have easy in and out access. But take a look at this map and you'll see the difficulty of getting in and out of here, especially now that highway construction has changed things.

With the possibility of more people moving into an apartment complex, people want a way to elevate the flow of traffic.

The asphalt road into the neighborhood has had issues. Some people worry about heavy machinery and semis coming in to build the complex will only damage the road that was just recently repaired.

Some Normandy Hills residents oppose the apartment complex saying they don't need section 8 housing in their neighborhoods, that it will take away parking options.

Patti Smith is for the apartments, so long as they add in another access point.

"It’s just the concern with more people on the road, equipment going up there to build and the one access," said smith.

Land-use planner Tammi Palm says that the city does want to add in the access road as they pursue developments in the area.

The exit legally recognizes as a second entrance, even though it’s chained off.

