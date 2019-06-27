Traffic light enhancements will bring intermittent signal outages

Beginning in July, motorists can expect intermittent, short-term traffic signal outages along a stretch of 84th Street.

The outages are part of an adaptive traffic signal project, which is a joint effort between Omaha, Ralston, La Vista and Papillion, as well as the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Crews will be wiring in technology that will coordinate traffic signals from West Center Road in Omaha to Lincoln Road in Papillion in order to make the movement of traffic more efficient along the corridor.

While crews install this technology, there will be intermittent signal outages, beginning on Monday, July 1, at 83rd and Harrison streets, followed by 84th and Harrison on Wednesday, July 3. These outages will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Other traffic signals that are part of this project:



84th Street and Park View Boulevard

84th Street and City Centre Drive (once constructed)

84th Street and Brentwood Drive

Granville Parkway and Brentwood Drive

84th Street and Giles Road

85th Street and Giles Road

Each outage will last for a couple hours and temporary lane closures may also be involved depending on the location.

Work on this project will be ongoing through the fall and the bulk of the work in la Vista is expected to take approximately 8 to 10 weeks depending on weather.