Traffic changes coming to Harrison Street

If your driving route includes Harrison Street near 150th, your route could change next week.

As the two-year long Harrison Street Project is nearing the end, new road closures will go into effect as soon as Tuesday, July 16th for phase three.

According to the Harrison Street Project website, phase three will consist of closing the road between 147th & 150th. With phase three more noise walls will go in, a light will be added as well as a sidewalk.

Currently, construction crews are finishing up prep work on N.152nd street. The street will soon be paved followed by driveway construction. According to the project website, there will also be a temporary median cross over at 151st in place until 150th Street construction is complete.

Christina Rasmussen has a front row seat to the mile-long road project.

"I do look forward to them being done and be able to use both sides of the road again," said Rasmussen. "The project itself is going to be good at the end of it."

Lead Engineer at Olsson, Tony Egelhoff tells 6 News that improvements will reduce travel time and congestion.

"By expanding the project we are increasing the capacity to allow more vehicles to get through," said Egelhoff.

Egelhoff says the project will consist of controlling access points, adding in noise walls and medians, as well as expanding from two lanes to four lanes.

Gene Horan's house backs up on Harrison. Unfortunately, he and his wife now look out on one of those noise walls that blocks his view of Willow Park.

"I like the fact it's going to improve the traffic back here. I didn't care for the wall they put behind my house but now I'm realizing it's probably a security thing for me," said Horan.

150th to 154th will soon reopen to local traffic, but with some limitations, particularly if you are turning at 154th or 150th.

"They will now be able to go to 151st Street: 29 we will still have closed to thru traffic. So those who were detouring around Q Street or Giles that will still be required," said Egelhoff.

For Rasmussen, she is hoping the shift in construction will stop detouring cars in her neighborhood.

"We get a lot of traffic coming through especially during the school year we had kids who are walking through and people were going about 45 miles per hour, so coming around that curve it's dangerous," said Rasmussen.

Until then, growing pains and patience.

"It's going to be good. Just like any other changes, once you get used to it you got to live with it, then it becomes easy," said Horan.