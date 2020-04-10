Trace Adkins to headline Grand Ole Opry Easter celebration. Here’s how you can watch

Country music stars will take the Grand Ole Opry stage with no crowd on hand to perform an Easter celebration live for television and online audiences.

Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb and T. Graham Brown will be performing Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT live on Circle and the channel’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The performance is the latest empty-venue event for the Opry, which continues its decades-long streak of Saturday shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As people around the world prepare for an Easter weekend like none of us have ever seen before, we’re thrilled that three of the most soulful voices to ever visit the Opry stage have signed on to bring community and great music to us this Saturday night,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer. “I know they’ll deliver not only their hits, but also some praise and hope from the Opry stage to fans worldwide.”