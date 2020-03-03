Town Hall Meetings Planned for $200 Million Bond

Omaha, Neb -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has scheduled six Town Hall meetings to discuss details of the city's $200 million bond issue to improve roads.
The city council unanimously approved the bond which grew out of the mayor's previous public meetings. The issue will be on the May 12 primary ballot to fund a pavement and maintenance program.
Here is a list of the planned meetings:
March 16 - 6:30 p.m.
Saddlebrook Community Center
14850 Laurel Avenue
March 26 -- 6:30 p.m.
Metro Community College South Campus
Industrial Training Center, Room 120
April 1 -- 6:30 p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmie Mainelli Center
11802 Pacific
April 9 -- 6:30 p.m.
Metro Community College Ft. Omaha Campus
Institute for Culinary Arts, Room 201A
April 14 -- 6:30 p.m.
Thompson Alumni Center
University of Nebraska-Omaha
6705 Dodge
April 29 -- 6:30 p.m.
Lord of Hosts Church
5351 S. 139th Plaza