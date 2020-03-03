Town Hall Meetings Planned for $200 Million Bond

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has scheduled six Town Hall meetings to discuss details of the city's $200 million bond issue to improve roads.

The city council unanimously approved the bond which grew out of the mayor's previous public meetings. The issue will be on the May 12 primary ballot to fund a pavement and maintenance program.

Here is a list of the planned meetings:

March 16 - 6:30 p.m.

Saddlebrook Community Center

14850 Laurel Avenue

March 26 -- 6:30 p.m.

Metro Community College South Campus

Industrial Training Center, Room 120

April 1 -- 6:30 p.m.

St. Robert Bellarmie Mainelli Center

11802 Pacific

April 9 -- 6:30 p.m.

Metro Community College Ft. Omaha Campus

Institute for Culinary Arts, Room 201A

April 14 -- 6:30 p.m.

Thompson Alumni Center

University of Nebraska-Omaha

6705 Dodge

April 29 -- 6:30 p.m.

Lord of Hosts Church

5351 S. 139th Plaza

