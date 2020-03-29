Tornado damages apartment building, farms in eastern Iowa

Severe storms damaged an apartment building and several farm buildings and homes in northeast Iowa Saturday night.

A tornado that was spotted in Oelwein, Iowa, tore off part of the wall of a 12-unit apartment building and damaged the siding of a second building in the complex.

Oelwein police said no serious injuries were reported.

In southeast Iowa, Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said at least six farms were damaged by a tornado near Sherrill, Iowa.

The storm also destroyed multiple farm buildings and damaged at least two houses north of Potosi, Wisconsin, Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun said.