All lanes open after toppled camper knots-up 80 WB

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Omaha Police say that all lanes have reopened on I-80 westbound near 680 after a camper had toppled restricting traffic for approximately 90 minutes.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. NDOT said that by 2 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

Initial reports indicated that injuries were not serious but westbound traffic just west of the I-680 interchange slowed due to the closure of the left lane. Traffic backed up to 84th Street.

Police had advised westbound motorists to use the ILQ exit as a pass-through until the accident scene could be cleared.