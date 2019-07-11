Topless woman accused of assaulting police officer

A topless woman in a clash with Lincoln Police Wednesday faced a trio of charges Thursday including Assaulting a Police Officer.

Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon officers responded to a complaint about a naked woman who was yelling and throwing things near 9th and Plum.

Authorities arrived to find Sulathia Henry, 45, naked and yelling at someone.

Investigators say she put her pants on but remained topless as she turned and walked away from officers who were telling her to stop.

One officer grabbed her arm. Police say Henry turned and struck the officer in the face. A struggle followed during which they both ended up on the ground and Henry eventually ended up in handcuffs.

She was arrested for Assaulting an Officer, Resisting Arrest and Public Nudity.