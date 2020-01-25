Topgolf to hire 400 employees through unique interview process

Topgolf is planning to hire about 400 full and part-time people of its new location in Omaha and announces its unique hiring style.

"Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf’s special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy," reads the release.

They are encouraging applicants to dress casually and forget about the pre-rehearsed questions. Applicants will be asked to gather intel, navigate group activities, complete interactive panel interviews, one-on-one conversations with leadership teams, and play games.

Topgolf asks those interested in auditioning to head to their website.

According to the release, available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more.