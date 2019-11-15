Topeka gunshot victim accused of double-murder

A man who turned up at a Topeka, Kan. hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound Tuesday evening is now accused in connection with the deaths of two people who were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Our sister station, WIBW, reports that Topeka Police announced the arrest late Thursday. Larry Huggins III, 19, was booked for Murder; Aggravated Burglary and Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

The victims in the Tuesday shootings were identified as Owen Hughes, 15, and Reginald McKinney Jr., 21. They were shot around 3 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they saw three or four men running from the scene after the gunfire.

Three hours later, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Huggins showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police had been investigating if Huggins was injured in the incident in which the two people had died on Tuesday.