Topeka fire, police unions reject call for 3% pay cut

TOPEKA, Kan. - Unions representing Topeka’s police officers and firefighters have rejected the city’s proposal that those city employees accept a temporary 3% pay cut.

The Capital-Journal reports those pay cuts were suggested as a way to deal with plummeting city tax revenues in the wake of measures to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

An attorney representing the unions suggested in a letter Wednesday that the city consider alternative measures before pushing a pay cut on first responders.

Those measures included using the city’s general reserve fund and relying on upcoming police and firefighter retirements for cost-savings.

Topeka's mayor and city council members voted Tuesday to cut their own pay by 6%.