Top-ranked Millard South had quite a scare in the opening round of the Girls State Basketball Tournament. The Patriots held off Lincoln Southwest to win 54-44. Megan Belt led Millard South with 14 points.
The Patriots will face Lincoln Pius x at 7:00 on Friday in the semi-finals.
Top-Ranked Millard South Survives with 54-44 Win
By Ross Jernstrom |
Posted: Thu 7:50 PM, Mar 05, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 7:56 PM, Mar 05, 2020
Top-ranked Millard South had quite a scare in the opening round of the Girls State Basketball Tournament. The Patriots held off Lincoln Southwest to win 54-44. Megan Belt led Millard South with 14 points.