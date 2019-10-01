Tom Steyer to take questions in Council Bluffs Tuesday night

Presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination, Tom Steyer will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa Tuesday.

Steyer will be at Barley's from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to talk climate change, answer voter questions on rural healthcare, mental health, impeachment, and hear pressing concerns from voters.

Steyer will tour flooding damage, then continue to tour areas of Iowa including Sioux City and Buena Vista for coffee meet and greets.

Steyer also plans on meeting with Crawford County farmers on Wednesday.