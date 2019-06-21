Toddler hears mom say ‘I love you’ for first time

A family in Florida shared the amazing moment their young daughter heard "I love you" from her mom for the first time.

A'Deja Rivers, a toddler with hearing loss, reacts after hearing sound for the first time at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Source: WFTS, Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital, CNN)

A’Deja Rivers is almost 2 years old and has been deaf since birth.

Her father and sister also have hearing impairments.

But thanks to cochlear implants, which are so advanced now they can link to Bluetooth, A’Deja got to hear for the first time.

Her mom Patricia couldn't sleep the night before it happened.

"I was up like, 'Is it time yet? No not yet. Is it time yet? No not yet,'" she said.

Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital audiologist Shelly Ash says these miracle moments never get old.

"When we first start, out we're introducing very soft levels of electrical current and it just sounds to her like 'beep, beep, beep,'" she said.

Soon enough, it was time for the really big moment.

"Hi, I love you baby! I love you so much! And Granny - Granny loves you!" said the mother to her child

"Hi baby, I love you! The first time you could hear Granny say, 'I love you,'" said her grandmother.

Because A’Deja has the cochlear implants early, her language development will only be slightly delayed.

Dad Robert says this was a special day.

"He feels great," his mother said.

Copyright 2019 WFTS via CNN. All rights reserved.