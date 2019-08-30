To raise awareness of veteran suicides, local group walks 22 miles

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 20 military members die by suicide every day.

This inspired Jason Costello to ruck 22 miles with weighted backpacks and raise money and awareness for Mission 22, an organization aimed at stopping military suicide.

Castello and five friends took Q Street from Hitchcock Park to Elkhorn. He said he was inspired to take on a project like this after he learned that suicide numbers were going up in all military branches.

"It seems like there's one every week, every month," Costello said.

Costello is a member of the Air Force and said each squadron decided to go through a briefing to learn more about suicide and the warning signs.

Costello felt like there was more he could do besides sitting through another briefing.

"Instead of that I thought we could come out here, throw some rucks on, march and get that brotherhood and camaraderie and work at it that way," Costello said.

Costello has been deployed three times and said after fighting in the Middle East, he had to fight his own war against mental illness.

"A lot of people approach service members as if they're broken or there's something wrong with them but we're people just like you.

I mean, we've been through a little bit more but we don't want to be treated any differently," Costello said.

According to the most recent study released by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans died by suicide in 2016.

Two weeks ago, one of Costello's fellow squad members took his life.

"It hits close to home. Everyone is struggling with it and we need to have that conversation," Costello said.

Need help?

If you or anyone you know is suffering from mental illness or considering suicide, the Veterans Crisis Line is available anytime: