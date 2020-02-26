Tracking coronavirus threat, Nebraska health department asks travelers to self-report

If you've recently traveled to a country impacted by COVID-19, the state of Nebraska is asking you to report that travel to the health department in an effort to track — and prevent — the spread of coronavirus.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and other health partners are anticipating coronavirus will have an impact on the state and are expanding the list of recent countries traveled that require residents to self-report.

According to a release, if you have traveled to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with China in the last 14 days, you should self-report to the

Nebraska Public Health online system or contact your local health department.

A map of the local health departments in Nebraska can be found on the DHHS website.

The DHHS also reminds residents that people who become ill after traveling overseas are more likely to have other respiratory illnesses such as the flu.