Tips for getting your pet properly fed

Feeding your pet takes some car. It's easy to make them happy by feeding them too much but that can pose risks.

Proper feeding for your pet

The Nebraska Humane Society’s Pam Wiese says one of the best ways to keep dogs healthy is to feed them the right amount of dog food. Too little and a dog can suffer from nutritional deficiencies. Too much - you'll get an obese pet and all of the health problems related to that condition.

Unfortunately, determining the correct size for meals depends on the type of food you're feeding, how many times a day they eat, their size, their metabolic rate, the amount of exercise they get, and more.

But the feeding guide on the food is a good place to look for answers. Most charts give you sizes, weights, and then the food amount per day unless otherwise noted. Some break it down by age as well so if you combine this with your dog's lifestyle, you've got a starting point for the initial amount of food you are going to offer.

It's important to check your dog every 2 to 4 weeks. If she is inappropriately gaining or losing, adjust your portion sizes. And remember these three tips:



From above, your dog should have an hourglass figure with the chest and hips wider

From the side, her chest should be lower to the ground than the belly

and her ribs should not show, but are easily felt with light pressure.

If you have questions about your dog's weight, check with your veterinarian to keep him or her in tip top shape.