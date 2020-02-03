Tipping trees, weakened by beavers, cause power outage in Waterloo area

Omaha Public Power District determined the root cause of Monday morning's outage affecting more than 900 customers in the Waterloo area: beaver-weakened trees.

Wind gusts pushed down trees weakened by beavers, making contact with a power line west of Highway 275 and south of Blondo Street, OPPD said in a release Monday.

Power went out around 7 a.m. Monday to customers in an area from Bennington Road to the Elkhorn River and Skyline Drive to 264th Street, the release states.

Those customers affected by the outage began to see electricity back on starting at about 11 a.m., with full restoration expected at about 11:30 a.m., the release states.

Anyone who continues to experience power troubles in this area is advised to call 1-800-554-OPPD.