Tip leads Lincoln Police to woman in Mercedes stolen from Oregon

Someone tipped-off authorities about Laura Edwards' parking plan for the stolen Mercedes she was driving on Saturday.

Lincoln Police said they got information shortly before 8 a.m. that Edwards, 43, would be arriving at a parking lot in the 4200 block of South 27th Street in a white GL 350 that had been stolen in Oregon.

Officers found Edwards in the SUV. According to LPD she provided a false name and false ID card but officers worked past that with the help of a mobile automated fingerprint system.

They also located key fobs bearing dealership tags; a single pill of suspected Methylphenidate (Ritalin), and a glass smoking pipe.

Investigators verified that the vehicle had been stolen in Oregon and arrested Edwards.

She was jailed for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Making a False Statement to a Police Officer.