Former Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Tim Miles joins FOX Sports as a game analyst this season.

Miles was let go after seven seasons with the Huskers in March.

Gus Johnson returns as the network's lead play-by-play announcer along with analyst Bill Raftery and NBA veteran Jim Jackson serving as FOX Sports' lead game broadcasters.

College basketball is set to tip off Tuesday, Nov. 5 on FOX Sports.

College basketball games on FOX, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed live on the FOX Sports app.