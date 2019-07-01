Ticket on sales for the 2020 Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha

Tickets for the 2020 Olympic swim trials went on sale Monday morning and even though the event is almost a year away, people are getting excited.

We found several people lined up and buying tickets for the trials early Monday morning. Some are already making their own family traditions.

Mary Sommer said, “We've come every year. We sit in the very same seats that's why we are here at 10 o'clock to get the same seats. And this kid came to his first swim trials when he was two-and-one-half years old and now he's 13.”

Nate Finnegan is himself a competitive swimmer. He just finished second in high points for age group in a meet in Sioux Falls. And he's a volunteer for the trials.

The 13-year-old Finnegan said, “I'm going to get to be a basket guy, so I'll carry the basket for the Olympians. So that will be really fun to do.”

Jackson Hanus was a basket carrier himself at the 2016 trials.

“Just being like right there next to the Olympians was a lot of fun,” he said. “Just seeing like how big they are in person. Sometimes they are like really, really nice to you and you just wouldn't expect it because you're just a small kid.”

Jackson said moving the event to Omaha has spiked interest in competitive swimming.

“Omaha has really upped the trials. Before it came to Omaha the trials were kind of like a small thing like just the swimming community knew about it but Omaha has really made it big screen.”

The Olympic swim trials run from June 21st through the 28th of 2020.