Ticket "glitch" upsets fans attending Omaha Playhouse Annie show

Annie opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse next week and a brief promotional offer has fans upset.

The promotion was listed online and offered several customers to order free tickets to the show.

The promotion ended up being a mistake and Ticket Omaha called the issue a glitch in the system that has been corrected.

Ticket Omaha representatives are contacting ticket holders to tell them they now have to pay for their tickets.

Omaha Playhouse issued a statement apologizing.

“We were disheartened to learn that the glitch in Ticket Omaha’s system has caused undue stress for area families, and especially foster families who contribute so much to our community. Inclusivity and community are two core values at the Omaha Community Playhouse and we want these children to experience the joy of live theatre at the Playhouse. Foster families impacted by this Ticket Omaha error can contact OCP Executive Director Katie Broman directly at (402) 661-8520,” read a second statement addressing the saddened fans.

