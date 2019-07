Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a metro bar early Thursday morning.

It happened at Fuzzy’s Lounge near 24th and Sprague.

The call came in to 911 around 3 a.m., phoned in by a passerby.

Once inside the building, firefighters were hampered by a hole, four to five feet wide, that kept them from getting to the basement, where the fire was burning.

They eventually got there and put it out. There was no immediate word on the extent of damage.